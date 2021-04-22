Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.