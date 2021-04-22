668 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 668 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $147.88 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $148.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.