Arlington Partners LLC Invests $111,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665,283 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

