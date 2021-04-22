Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 578,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

