FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $120.94 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $120.94 million and approximately $239.93 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $40.99 or 0.00074418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,659 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

