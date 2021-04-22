ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $937.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $209,022.63 and approximately $937.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

