Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $840.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

