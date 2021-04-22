Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

