Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.