Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

