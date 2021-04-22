iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

