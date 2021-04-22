Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.