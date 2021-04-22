Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

