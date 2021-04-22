Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

