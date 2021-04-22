Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

