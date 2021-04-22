North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

