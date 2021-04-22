BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

PM stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

