Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

MUR stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

