Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

