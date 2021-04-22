Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$138.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$98.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$145.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$107.62 and a one year high of C$149.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In related news, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold a total of 262,034 shares of company stock worth $35,985,425 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

