AIOZ Network (AIOZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.62 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $57.02 million and $5.62 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

