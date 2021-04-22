Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.