Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

