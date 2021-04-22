Head-To-Head Review: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brainsway and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36% Motus GI -12,916.77% -151.69% -77.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainsway and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 5.67 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -16.50 Motus GI $110,000.00 418.22 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.07

Brainsway has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brainsway and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brainsway currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 143.88%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Brainsway.

Summary

Motus GI beats Brainsway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

