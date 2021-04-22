$2.80 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $201.11 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

