MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$81,000.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.43%.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
