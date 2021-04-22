Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

WIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

WIT stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

