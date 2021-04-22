Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

