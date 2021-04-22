Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 158.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

