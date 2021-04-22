Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
