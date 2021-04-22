Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

