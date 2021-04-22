Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Illumina by 274.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

