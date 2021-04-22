Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.614 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.
Shares of ARCAY stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.
About Arcadis
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.