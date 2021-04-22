IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.225-3.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $220.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

