First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE FDEU opened at $13.10 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.