SLM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,688% compared to the average volume of 595 call options.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

