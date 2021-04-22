Signature Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

SBNY stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.35.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

