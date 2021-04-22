Signature Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
SBNY stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.