Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.00 by Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €68.74 ($80.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

