Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.95. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

