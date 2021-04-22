Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,595 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.