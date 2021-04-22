Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

