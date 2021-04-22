Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

