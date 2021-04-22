iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

