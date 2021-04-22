RFG Advisory LLC Sells 478 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.90 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

