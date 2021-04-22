Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

