Design Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
