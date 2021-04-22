IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.