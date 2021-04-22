IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

