IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.