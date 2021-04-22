IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

