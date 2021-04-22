Entergy Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $88,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.